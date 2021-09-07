A fine September day in Northern Ireland today, but not quite as sunny and hot as expected

People enjoy September sun in the Mall in Armagh today, Monday September 7 2021. Last month was Armagh’s dullest August in 13 years, but the previous month the county recorded Northern Ireland's hottest ever day, at 31.4 Celsius, 89F

Today and tomorrow — particularly Monday — were forecast to be another warm and sunny spell in what is technically now autumn.

It raised hopes of a last flourish of weather akin to the record breaking sweltering period in July, when the Province saw its hottest ever day (in Armagh on July 21, at 31.4 Celsius, 89 Fahrenheit).

But in much of NI today it took many hours for the early mist and grey to burn off.

People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in West Sussex on Monday. Temperatures were approaching 30C in parts ofEngland. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

By 430pm, however, a satellite image of the region was showing cloudless skies across all six counties, making for a glorious evening.

Temperatures were not as high as expected, reaching 22.2C at Ballywatticock in Co Down.

Tuesday will be generally warm with sunny patches.

The maximum UK temperature today was logged at 28.9C in Larkhill, Wiltshire, closely followed by the 28.8C recorded at Santon Downham, Suffolk, and 28.7C at Middle Wallop in Hampshire.

In Wales, the highest temperature was 27.1C at Usk in Monmouthshire, while the mercury reached 24C at Fyvie Castle in Scotland’s Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, Armagh Observatory reports that August was the dullest August at Armagh for 13 years.

Although warmer and slightly wetter than average, it was also the driest August at Armagh for three years. Taking the three months June, July, and August together, the meteorological summer was the warmest at Armagh for 15 years, the driest for eight years and slightly duller than average.

With 100.7 hours of recorded strong sunshine this August was the dullest at Armagh since the exceptionally dull August 2008 (69.0 hours of strong sunshine). This is approximately 76% of the 140-year long-term (1881-2020) average number of hours of strong sunshine at Armagh (132.7 hours).

