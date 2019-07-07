After a sunny weekend, rain is likely on Twelfth of July

With the Province having experienced a sunny weekend, sadly the outlook for the Twelfth is not looking as hot.

According to the Met Office the weekend’s fine weather is meant to take a turn for the worse tonight and continue for the rest of the week with rain and thunder predicted.

It was an unexpectedly warm weekend in Northern Ireland with a high of 21.3 degrees being recorded at Killowen in Co Down on Saturday.

Orange eyes are looking ahead to Friday when tens of thousands of loyal orders step out for their annual Twelfth of July demonstrations.

Thankfully, while showers are predicted, they will not be as heavy as earlier in the week.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said tomorrow would be a cloudier day with temperatures likely to fall in some places to three or four degrees tonight.

He said: “Cloud will have spread from the west on Monday morning, through the afternoon we’ll see some rain pushing eastwards across the Province.

“It will be mostly light rain although there could be some heavier bursts as we head towards the evening.

“Tuesday isn’t a complete washout of a day though there will be a fair deal of cloud with outbreaks of rain.

“Come Wednesday and into Thursday there will be further heavier and thundery showers. There’s quite a bit of rain to come this week.”

But what of the Twelfth, which takes place on Friday?

He said: “At the moment Friday isn’t looking as bad as other parts of the UK. There will be a little bit of showery rain but perhaps not as heavy or as frequent as Thursday.”