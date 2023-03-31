An urgent yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Northern Ireland this evening
The warning covers western parts of Northern Ireland
By Michael Cousins
Published 31st Mar 2023, 21:07 BST- 1 min read
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for western counties of Northern Ireland
The warning states:
Some disruption likely from heavy rain Friday evening
What to expect
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Flooding of a few homes and businesses as well as some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible.
The warning was issued at 20:38 and expires at midnight Friday March 31.