News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
7 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
8 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
9 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
10 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
10 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

An urgent yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Northern Ireland this evening

The warning covers western parts of Northern Ireland

By Michael Cousins
Published 31st Mar 2023, 21:07 BST- 1 min read

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for western counties of Northern Ireland

The warning states:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some disruption likely from heavy rain Friday evening

UK weather warnings
UK weather warnings
UK weather warnings
Most Popular

What to expect

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses as well as some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible.

The warning was issued at 20:38 and expires at midnight Friday March 31.

Met OfficeNorthern Ireland