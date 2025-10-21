'As one low moves away slowly there is another low on the way' Met Office warn after heavy flooding in Northern Ireland

As one low moves away slowly there is another low on the way later this week, according to Met Office Meteorologist Aidan McGivern.

‘It is a case of bright spells and showers, with slightly fewer showers – but very unsettled weather to come on Wednesday into Thursday,’ he added.

The news comes as little surprise after showery rain this morning, but drier and brighter weather this afternoon.

However, yesterday Northern Ireland enjoyed more than three hours of sunshine – in Aldergrove, according to the Met Office.

Whilst this may seem unreal to many, UK daily weather extremes found that the sunniest part of Northern Ireland was Aldergrove with 3.2 hours.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall was reported as being at Stormont Castle with 17 mm.

And whilst the Highest maximum temperature was recorded at Murlough with 16.6 °C, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Banagher Caugh Hill at only 5.4 °C.

The Met Office Northern Ireland this afternoon will be ‘drier and somewhat brighter weather with fewer showers spreading from the west’.

Autumn sun

‘Freshening northwesterly winds along the north coast,’ they add and a ‘maximum temperature 13 °C’.

And tonight will be a ‘mainly dry evening and night with variable amounts of cloud’ but ‘still a few showers across northern and western counties’ and ‘light west or northwesterly winds’.

There will be a ‘minimum temperature 6 °C’.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be ‘a generally dry morning with some sunny spells’ but ‘clouding over in the afternoon and evening with the odd shower’ and a ‘maximum temperature 13 °C’.

raindrops falling on the ground

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is ‘dry at first on Thursday, showery may to spread southeast later’ and ‘rather cold and windy with a few showers on Friday and Saturday’.

Looking at the longer range forecast the Met Office say that Saturday 25 Oct - Monday 3 Nov will be: ‘An increasingly cold northerly flow to start this period, which will be showery around coastal areas but there will be some brighter spells inland.

‘The showers could be wintry at times over the high ground in the far north.

‘Into the following week conditions will likely turn increasingly changeable as a more westerly pattern develops.

‘This will likely allow outbreaks of rain and some periods of stronger winds to spread into the UK from the Atlantic, but there will however be some drier interludes at times.

‘The wettest weather will probably be in the north and west but much of the UK will see rain at times.

‘Temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly below normal for the time of year’.

And looking even further forward Tuesday 4 Nov - Tuesday 18 Nov will be: ‘Changeable and unsettled with weather systems spreading from the west.

‘These will bring spells of rain, heavy at times, and some strong winds, interspersed with drier, brighter, and less windy periods between systems.