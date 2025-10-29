Ghosts, banshees and mystical creatures coming out as part of Londonderry's Halloween street celebrations will be forced to stay home on Thursday night. Photo: Martin McKeown.

Ghouls and ghosts might want to come out to play for Halloween – but the most frightening thing this season is the weather forecast.

Major events have been axed or rescheduled as a yellow warning for wind has been slapped over the entirety of Northern Ireland from 1pm to 11pm on Thursday, including predictions of gales in coastal regions.

And Friday is to remain unsettled, the Met Office says, with showers or longer spells of heavy rain though the day and into the weekend.

As a result, large open-air events have been cancelled or rescheduled, including part of Londonderry’s huge annual celebrations.

Ballymena's big bash, 'Halloweena', has been cancelled by forecast gale-force wind.

The “Awakening The Walled City Trail” began on Tuesday, and was to bring several nights of street performances and dazzling displays to the heart of Londonderry in the run-up to its world-famous Halloween night parade and fireworks display.

Thursday’s plans have been called off, however, with Derry City and Strabane Council’s head of culture stating health and safety considerations from the wind forced the cancellation.

“This is always a risk when staging any outdoor event,” said Aeidin McCarter. “While this is very disappointing, particularly for our events team and performers who have put so much effort into planning and creating this experience, health and safety is always the main concern.”

Friday night’s centrepiece parade is still to go ahead, she stated, promising “a spectacular show”.

Londonderry's series of street events lead up to its world-famous parade on Halloween night. Photo: Martin McKeown.

“We apologise for any disappointment,” she stated, adding that extra crowds are now likely for Wednesday’s outdoor events.

Ballymena’s big bash, ‘Hallowena’, was to bring interactive shows and themed trails to the town’s Peoples Park, including fancy dress, children’s activities and a fireworks display.

But with up to 56mph wind and persistent downpours predicted, Mid and East Antrim Council say the event would be unsafe for attendees as well as staff working the site, forcing them to cancel the event.

“With such high winds, the staging area cannot be erected, and the direction of the winds would prove dangerous for fireworks,” stated a council spokesman. “The council understands this decision will come as a disappointment, but the safety and wellbeing of residents and staff remain top priority.”

This year's street events see monsters, ghosts and ghouls take over the heart of Londonderry. Photo: Martin McKeown

Events in Larne on Friday are to proceed as planned.

In Coleraine, a planned two days of events over Wednesday and Thursday has been brought down to one, combining both on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s was to have a quieter focus for kids with sensory issues; as a result of the merger, it’s instead a mix of early quiet time and 8.15pm low noise fireworks, with later higher energy celebrations including amusements, stilt-walkers and DJs, plus a full-scale fireworks display at 9pm.

In posts on social media, Causeway Coast and Glens Events stated: “As a result of forecast high winds and weather, this will now be a one night only Halloween spectacular.”

An annual Halloween fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes was brought forward from Thursday to Wednesday, with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council stating the decision was made “in line with health and safety guidance and on the advice of the fireworks company” as a result of the forecast strong wind.