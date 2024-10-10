BBC apologises for weather app forecasting ‘hurricane force winds’ for UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The BBC has apologised for its weather app and website incorrectly forecasting "hurricane force winds" to hit the UK as it works to fix data issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graphics showed London was set to experience winds of more than 13,000mph on Thursday while Nottingham would have overnight temperatures of 404C.

BBC broadcast meteorologist Matt Taylor assured the public that Hurricane Milton, the category three storm that made landfall in Florida overnight, was not on its way to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don't be alarmed folks - Hurricane Milton hasn't made it to us here in the UK!", he wrote on X alongside a screenshot of an extreme prediction on the weather app.

The BBC has apologised for its weather app and website incorrectly forecasting "hurricane force winds" to hit the UK as it works to fix data issues

"There's been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue.

"No need to panic buy plywood and candles."

Lead BBC weather presenter and meteorologist, Simon King , also assured users of the website and app that there will not be "14408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404C" in a social media post.

Meanwhile, BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood told BBC Breakfast viewers that the weather centre was experiencing a "technical glitch" that they were trying to fix "right now".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from BBC weather on social media said: "You may have noticed some data issues on our app and website. We are working hard to fix it quickly.

"Sorry - please bear with us."

It added that the accurate weather headlines for Thursday included colder, clearer air moving in, rain and drizzle in the south and blustery showers near the east coast.