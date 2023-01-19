Heavy blankets of snow were still covering a lot of Northern Ireland, yesterday afternoon.
The picturesque scenes come before tonight’s drop in temperature to -5 degrees centigrade.
Roads outside Ballyclare this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice.
Photo: pacemaker
Rambo the Mini Shetland pony pictured outside Ballyclare this morning after heavy overnight snow and ice.
Photo: pacemaker
Stacey Hamill and Rambo the Mini Shetland pony pictured outside Ballyclare this morning after heavy overnight snow and ice.
Photo: pacemaker
As sub-zero temperatures swept across Northern Ireland overnight, warnings are in place for drivers to take care on roads.
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Photo: pacemaker