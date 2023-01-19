News you can trust since 1737
Blankets of snow created a picture-perfect landscape around Northern Ireland - 9 images

Heavy blankets of snow were still covering a lot of Northern Ireland, yesterday afternoon.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago

The picturesque scenes come before tonight’s drop in temperature to -5 degrees centigrade.

1.

Roads outside Ballyclare this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice.

Photo: pacemaker

2.

Rambo the Mini Shetland pony pictured outside Ballyclare this morning after heavy overnight snow and ice.

Photo: pacemaker

3.

Stacey Hamill and Rambo the Mini Shetland pony pictured outside Ballyclare this morning after heavy overnight snow and ice.

Photo: pacemaker

4.

As sub-zero temperatures swept across Northern Ireland overnight, warnings are in place for drivers to take care on roads. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo: pacemaker

