Brighter days ahead celebrated at Winter Solstice gatherings

People gather at Newgrange, Co. Meath, on the morning of the winter solstice. (File image)

Brighter days to come have been celebrated in gatherings to mark the Winter Solstice at ancient sites in the island of Ireland .

Navan Fort , also known as Emain Macha , in Armagh has been a significant site since 4,000BC - a large circular hilltop enclosure hosting gatherings of many of the great chieftains of old.

Crowds gathered from early on Saturday to honour the Celtic tradition of marking the Winter Solstice on the shortest day and longest night of the year.

It marks a celestial turning point when the Earth's axis is tilted farthest from the sun in the Northern Hemisphere and has been celebrated for millennia as a moment of reflection, renewal and hope for the brighter days ahead.

The annual solstice gathering also took at Newgrange in Co Meath , a Neolithic passage tomb which dates to 3,200BC, and a lucky group witnessed the flooding of light into the inner chamber.

At Navan, there was a cultural and wellness experience to honour the site's legacy as a ceremonial centre steeped in Celtic mythology.

Those attending took part in a lantern-lit procession to the summit of the fort, where they welcomed the first light of dawn with meditations, personal reflection and intention-setting for the year ahead.

Navan Fort is a key part of the Royal Sites of Ireland , a transnational collective recognised as traditional royal centres in early Irish literature working towards inscription as a World Heritage Property.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor Sarah Duffy described Navan as a cornerstone of the island's history and a symbol of global cultural importance.

"It holds a central role in the ancient history of this region, deeply tied to the legendary tales of Irish mythology, particularly the Ulster Cycle," she said.

"It continues to be a site of ritual and reverence.

"As we move towards Unesco World Heritage designation, events like the Winter Solstice celebration remind us of the significance of these landmarks in preserving our history and fostering inspiration."

Archaeological investigations at Navan have revealed a massive Iron Age wooden temple and evidence of human presence dating back to Neolithic times as well as nearby sites and artefacts, such as the Loughnashade Trumpet.

Roseleen Litter , visitor services officer at Navan Centre and Fort, said: "Armagh is rich in ancient lore, and Navan Fort truly reflects the spirit of renewal and reflection at the heart of the Winter Solstice.

"This event provided a unique opportunity to pause and connect with the deep ties between our ancestors and the natural world.

"With its strong ties to ancient traditions and growing international recognition, Navan Fort continues to be a key part of our cultural heritage."