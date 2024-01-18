Council suspends all refuse collections on strike day due to snowfall and icy conditions

Derry City and Strabane District Council has suspended all refuse collections on Thursday “in the interests of health and safety”.

Snowfall in Londonderry on the morning of 18 January 2024. Photo: Lorcan Doherty /PressEye

The decision was taken following ovenight snowfall and the icy conditions affecting roads that have not been gritted since late on Wednesday evening due to industrial action.

Householders have been advised to leave out their bins as normal and that the council will endeavour to collect them over the next few days “when it is safe to do so”.

All of the cemeteries in the council district have also been closed to the public on Thursday, although funerals will take place as normal.

In a statement, the council said the public can expect some disruption to recycling centres across the council area.

It said: “The Strahan Road centre in Strabane is open and staff are currently working to open other sites when it’s safe to do so. We urge the public to be patient and when using our centres please be careful and co-operate fully with staff.

“In the interests of health and safety all Council grass pitches are closed and will remain closed this weekend due to the poor weather conditions. User groups are being contacted directly.

"We apologise for any inconvenience. In terms of our outdoor sports facilities and courts these are subject to regular inspections and again user groups will be contacted directly.

“Anyone using Council parks, greenways and play areas are asked to note that the pathways will be slippy and caution must be taken by users.

"Some of the Council play parks which are locked overnight may not be open until later today and until inspections are carried out. We are urging the public to be patient and to take extreme care when using these facilities.

“All of our Leisure centres are currently open.