Aurora taken from banks of Lough Neagh by Philip McErlean (with permission)

The Belfast man said he was alerted by an aurora chaser [James Rowley-Hill @chunder] 10 on 'X' and “was lucky enough to arrive at Lough Neagh just as the aurora was kicking off”.

He added the image “is a long exposure (20sec at ISO3200) taken with a Nikon D5500 camera”.

Last night many weather watchers captured the phenomenon known as the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, over Northern Ireland.

The spectacular display is caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth’s atmosphere, in a similar way to how fluorescent light tubes and neon signs work.

The Northern Lights are most active in March and September, according to the Met Office, during the Equinox.