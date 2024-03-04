All Sections
This incredible image of the aurora borealis over Northern Ireland on Sunday night was captured by Philip McErlean.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:51 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 11:13 GMT
Aurora taken from banks of Lough Neagh by Philip McErlean (with permission)Aurora taken from banks of Lough Neagh by Philip McErlean (with permission)
Aurora taken from banks of Lough Neagh by Philip McErlean (with permission)

The Belfast man said he was alerted by an aurora chaser [James Rowley-Hill @chunder] 10 on 'X' and “was lucky enough to arrive at Lough Neagh just as the aurora was kicking off”.

He added the image “is a long exposure (20sec at ISO3200) taken with a Nikon D5500 camera”.

Last night many weather watchers captured the phenomenon known as the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, over Northern Ireland.

The spectacular display is caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth’s atmosphere, in a similar way to how fluorescent light tubes and neon signs work.

The Northern Lights are most active in March and September, according to the Met Office, during the Equinox.

This is when the Earth is not tilted towards or away from the Sun.

