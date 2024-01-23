Engineers worked to restore electricity in Northern Ireland through the night - 7000 still without power

Crews work to repair power lines damaged during Storm Isha

Last night in a post they told customers on Twitter that after Storm Isha around 40k customers were now restored – but a further 13,000 were still to be reconnected.

But this morning a spokesman from NIE Networks told BBC Good Morning Ulster that 7,000 customers remain without power in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added that this "may change as the weather develops and as customers report faults with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn later today".

In the Republic of Ireland, about 57,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power.

As you can see from the map the majority of customers still without power in Northern Ireland are in the lower half of the map.

"Our emergency crews will be working throughout the night to restore power,” said the message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our customer helpline is open 24/7. To report a powercut or hazardous situation https://ow.ly/G0xL50Qtl6u 03457 643 643”.

A map of power cuts in NI on January 23

The map from NIE shows the areas in Northern Ireland which are still without power this morning.

Another spell of very windy weather could bring further disruption as Storm Jocelyn approaches from the Atlantic Ocean.

The system has sparked a yellow warning for Northern Ireland from 4pm today (Tuesday).

The weather warning will stay in place until 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday).