Parts of Northern Ireland could experience up to half a month’s rainfall in one day as Storm Gerrit hits the UK on Wednesday.

A flooded road in Northern Ireland. Photo: Jane Coltman

The Met Office weather warning follows a relatively mild Christmas Day, when temperatures reached 10.8C.

Winds of up to 70mph are forecast for coastal areas, and up to 40mm.

The yellow warning is effective from 2am until 10am.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “Over the Mournes and Antrim hills there is the possibility of seeing half a month’s rainfall,” overnight and on Wednesday morning.

"The average rainfall for November in Northern Ireland is 121mm… and there is potential to see up to 60mm of rain over some of the higher ground, so it will be a very wet and very windy start to the day.

"The good news is, that it does improve into the afternoon,” he said.

However, the forecaster added: "It will be quite mild, around ten or eleven degrees, but with the rain and the wind it’s not going to feel that warm if you’re out and about.​”

Some travel disruption was expected due to flooding on some roads, with spray reducing visibility.

Last month, torrential rain led to business premises in Newry and Downpatrick being forced to close due to flooding.