​It was the latest in a two-week spell of sunshine that began late last month and is expected to be one of the best on record in the province when statistics are collated.

Friday was a fine day across NI and most of the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Here we bring a sample of each day in April up until today (April 11).

Tomorrow is expected to be fine in most places in the morning, before cloud comes in, heralding a return to more normal weather.

There has been at least 12 hours of sunshine somewhere in Northern Ireland on each day of this month except two, one of which, April 1, saw 10 hours in Thomastown, Fermanagh, and the other, on Friday April 4, saw 6.5 hours in Katesbridge in Co Down. But even that latter statistic is considerably more sunshine than is normal for April.

1 . APRIL 1 Stunning view of Sheephaven Bay in Donegal, seen from Downings. Picture: Susan Cathcart Photo: Susan Cathcart Photo Sales

2 . APRIL 2 Sophie Alexander with Rosie, and Megan Reid and Marley, at Clotworthy House in Antrim Castle Gardens Photo: Pacemaker Photo Sales

3 . APRIL 3 Laura and Scarlett from Dromore and Ballynahich, students at the Ulster University, enjoying the weather ourside the Belfast City Hall Photo: Ben Lowry Photo Sales