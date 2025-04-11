People pictured enjoying a very sunny Belfast City HallPeople pictured enjoying a very sunny Belfast City Hall
People pictured enjoying a very sunny Belfast City Hall

GALLERY: Northern Ireland basks in day after day of glorious spring sunshine

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 21:06 BST
Northern Ireland had yet another stunningly sunny day on Friday.

​It was the latest in a two-week spell of sunshine that began late last month and is expected to be one of the best on record in the province when statistics are collated.

Friday was a fine day across NI and most of the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Here we bring a sample of each day in April up until today (April 11).

Tomorrow is expected to be fine in most places in the morning, before cloud comes in, heralding a return to more normal weather.

There has been at least 12 hours of sunshine somewhere in Northern Ireland on each day of this month except two, one of which, April 1, saw 10 hours in Thomastown, Fermanagh, and the other, on Friday April 4, saw 6.5 hours in Katesbridge in Co Down. But even that latter statistic is considerably more sunshine than is normal for April.

Stunning view of Sheephaven Bay in Donegal, seen from Downings. Picture: Susan Cathcart

1. APRIL 1

Stunning view of Sheephaven Bay in Donegal, seen from Downings. Picture: Susan Cathcart Photo: Susan Cathcart

Photo Sales
Sophie Alexander with Rosie, and Megan Reid and Marley, at Clotworthy House in Antrim Castle Gardens

2. APRIL 2

Sophie Alexander with Rosie, and Megan Reid and Marley, at Clotworthy House in Antrim Castle Gardens Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Laura and Scarlett from Dromore and Ballynahich, students at the Ulster University, enjoying the weather ourside the Belfast City Hall

3. APRIL 3

Laura and Scarlett from Dromore and Ballynahich, students at the Ulster University, enjoying the weather ourside the Belfast City Hall Photo: Ben Lowry

Photo Sales
Heather, boys Max and Freddie and Dad Raymond Miller pictured enjoying a beautiful day at Hazelbank Park

4. APRIL 4

Heather, boys Max and Freddie and Dad Raymond Miller pictured enjoying a beautiful day at Hazelbank Park Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandRepublic of IrelandFermanagh
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice