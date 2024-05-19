Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland enjoyed another day of sunshine today - at the end of a glorious week of weather - with temperatures reaching 22C.

The warm temperatures for most of last week were credited with bringing out a record attendance at the Balmoral Show.

The annual showcase of Northern Ireland food and farming at the Eikon Centre outside Lisburn saw provisional visitor figures of over 120,000 people - some 20,000 more than the typical average.

Organisers and observers alike agreed that the glorious weather - much better than had been forecast - was a key factor, cheering the hearts of the farming community especially, after nine-months of persistently wet and dreary weather.

Families enjoy the sun on the beach at Bangor on Sunday 19 May 2024, as the good weather continues. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

The Met Office confirmed that the sunshine persisted right across Northern Ireland on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, the highest recorded temperatures were Killowen with 22C, Derrylin 21.3C, Murlough 21.2C and Katesbridge 21C.

"Some parts of Northern Ireland did start the day with some cloud, but the vast majority of the country have had a sunny and dry afternoon," a Met Office spokesman told the News Letter.

However, all good weather must eventually come to rain, and this week is no exception.

He added: "On Monday we will start the day dry and fine but we are likely to see some showers or possibly thunderstorms develop during the afternoon, especially in the west but many places will avoid them and continue to see some warm sunshine."Temperatures could still reach 23C, however. "Looking ahead after Monday we will likely see a more changeable spell of weather with a mix of sunshine and showers most days."

The pattern of more mixed weather appears to be set to continue, even as far as mid-June, at least according to the current Met Office forecast.

It is set to be mainly sunny on Tuesday but becoming showery later. Wednesday and Thursday will see a change to windier conditions with increasing cloud and possibly some rain.

Across the UK, Friday 24 May to Sunday 2 June is expected to see a mixture of settled weather and rain with temperatures a little above average.