Gritters could be in demand due to cold weather as road workers begin week of strike action

A gritter spreads salt on the roads

Several parts of the Province had a chilly start to the day with some frost and mist patches and patchy fog is also forecast for tomorrow. The period of inclement weather coincides with a week of strike action by the workers who would normally carry out duties such as gritting roads.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said that as a result of the industrial action, there will be a reduced level of the essential services which are routinely delivered by department staff on the road network.

They said it will affect many road maintenance functions, including gritting the roads, response and clear-up after oil spills or unexpected debris, repair of defects such as manhole collapses or potholes, and gully clearing and cleansing.

“While contingency arrangements are being put in place, this will not replace the full maintenance service and we would therefore ask all road users to be mindful of this and exercise care when making their journeys,” they said.

“The department continues to work with the Department of Finance and the unions involved to try and resolve the issues around pay.

“Members of the public should continue to report defects on the road network via NI Direct.”

Unite said that more than two hundreds members employed by the Roads Service of Northern Ireland are joining colleagues in the GMB in taking strike action for seven days.

The workers are seeking changes to their terms and conditions meaning the integration of a productivity bonus into their payscales.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “No worker should be subject to bullying and harassment in their place of work. This productivity payment must be integrated into workers’ pay and not subject to the whims of managers. Unite stands fully behind our members in Roads Service who are striking for dignity in their place of work.”

Lead regional officer for roads service workers Gareth Scott said: “Our members in Roads Service are dependent on the allocation of productivity-based duties in order to make bonus, which leaves them subject to potentially less favourable treatment from managers. The workers feel that management have weaponised the bonus scheme, a situation which is intolerable.

“It is now clear that this bonus scheme is broken beyond repair and Management’s refusal to integrate this productivity mechanism into payscales has left the workforce with no alternative but to take strike action. Those taking strike action perform a vital role maintaining road standards and safety. The responsibility for the impact of this strike resides with the intransigence of management.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has said: “Roads Service workers are paid a pittance despite the crucial work they do.

“These people maintain our roads and keep them safe but earn little more than minimum wage.