How the weather will affect upcoming events in Northern Ireland like Belsonic and Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

The Province is set for a cloudy few days through to Tuesday when a change for the better has been forecast by the Met Office.

According to the Met Office Tuesday will be “mostly sunny” with the pattern continuing into June, which will come as good news to those attending the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival which runs for 10 days through to June 4.The festival of culture, music and food in Ballycastle includes activities like kayaking and boat trips which would really benefit from a splash of sunshine.

From Tuesday onwards, the Met Office said: “Most areas should remain predominantly dry with a fair amount of sunshine. It will remain warm for most of the country, but feeling cooler along coasts, where onshore winds occur.

Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival returns this Friday, May 26 for 10 days of culture, cuisine and coastal treasures. Pictured at the launch are Riley Morris and Maia Kinney, Head Boy and Head Girl at Ballycastle Integrated PS

"By the start of the following week mostly dry and settled weather patterns are expected to remain.”

The meteorologist said that temperatures will be above average for much of the United Kingdom.

Another event taking place in Northern Ireland which organisers hope will be blessed with dry, sunny conditions is Belsonic, the outdoor music festival Ormeau Park which runs from June 13 to 26 and features big names such as Lionel Richie, George Ezra, David Guetta, Tom Jones and The Prodigy.

And another outdoor concert takes place on Saturday, June 3 when the Ulster Orchestra put their own spin on classic dance tunes in Botanic Garden.

Closer on the horizon is the Royal Hillsborough Coronation Farmers Market which takes place tomorrow (Saturday) along The Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort.

It is forecast to be mainly dry, bright but rather cloudy during the event which runs from 10am to 3pm with the chance of some light rain later in the afternoon.

And this coming Friday sees the return of a unique experience which will certainly benefit from clear skies.

Mourne Alpacas in Dromara are offering visitors the chance to have a picnic while watching the sun going down over Slieve Croob surrounded by alpacas grazing.