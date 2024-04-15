Immediate weather warning issued by Met Office for strong winds in Northern Ireland this morning and through the day
Met Office issues weather warning which has come into place this morning
In an unusual move the Met Office has issued a weather warning for Northern Ireland which came into place immediately.
The warning for wind was issued at 6:25am this morning and will run until 10pm (22:00) this evening
The Met Office say ‘Strong winds may cause some disruption through Monday’
For travellers, the warning also covers most of England.
Further issued advice states
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Further updates as available
