July 11 to be an 'upsetting day weather-wise with showers and some very heavy rain'

According to the Met Office today promises to be “rather cloudy with a few showers today” throughout Northern Ireland.

This may come as a welcome relief for many after the disruption brought by thunderstorms in recent days which disrupted rail travel.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said that July 11 “will be another upsetting day weather wise with showers some very heavy rain”.

"Northern and western coasts will see heavier showers on Tuesday afternoon,” he added.

However today, we can look forward to “some occasional brightness” and it will be “warm in any sunshine, especially across the southeast”.

Meteorologists say the maximum temperature will be 19 °C.

Meanwhile tonight, “will be mostly cloudy with showers or some periods of rain, briefly heavy in the north and west”.

Umbrellas where an important part of the day as the crowds shelter from the rain during the Ballymena Twelfth

"Freshening north westerly breeze later. Minimum temperature 10 °C,” adds the Met Office.

The Met Office says there will be “a few brighter spells but often cloudy with some passing showers, especially across the north and west”.

AND July 12th looks to be more promising, according to the forecasters.

Mr Dixon from the Met Office said on July 12th “the showers will still be around but will generally be less intense than earlier in the week”.

Temperatures on July 12th are expected to reach 21°C.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said this “very unsettled weather is going to continue for the next week anyway”.

“It will be periods of rain, thunder and heavy rain as the weather comes in from the west and moves eastwards,” he said.

Meanwhile July 13, according to the Met Office “looks to be a touch drier but there is a little bit of uncertainty as to when a weather front is arriving from the west”.

"But it looks like a drier interlude,” added Mr Dixon.

"But there will be heavy rain in Friday,” he added.