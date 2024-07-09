June 2024 was the coolest and driest for nine years, according to Armagh Observatory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armagh Observatory reports that June 2024 was the coolest and driest June at Armagh for nine years - since June 2015.

In a report, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium say that “very unusually the monthly average temperature was less than the preceding May” - which is the first time this has happened at Armagh for 176 years.

"With just 125.5 hours of strong sunshine, it was also duller than average,” they add. “The average temperature was 13.43 degrees Celsius, 3.9 C lower than last year’s record-breaking June 2023 (17.35 C) and nearly 0.45 C cooler than last month’s record-breaking May 2024 (13.9 C).

“And the last time June was cooler on average than May at Armagh was 1848, when May's average temperature was 13.2 C and June's was 13.0 C,” they report.

Feeling a little cool

Meanwhile they say the mean June temperature (13.43 C) was the same as the 225-year long-term (1796-2020) June average at Armagh, but 0.6 C cooler than the most recent (1991-2020) 30-year average (14.0 C).

They add that there were no exceptionally warm days, the three highest temperature maxima being the 24th (24.8 C), the 23rd (22.0 C), and the 26th (21.5C).

“The 24th is now the warmest day of the year, that is, after the 10th of May (22.9 C),” says the report.

The report adds that the “three coolest days this month, that is, the three lowest daily maxima, were the 9th (13.6 C), the 11th (14.0 C), and the 27th (14.5 C)”.

“Each of these were approximately four (or more) degrees Celsius below the most recent (1991-2020) 30-year average (18.3 C),” it adds.

“Despite the month being relatively cloudy, the nights too were relatively cool. The three warmest nights (highest daily temperature minima) were the 24th (13.8 C), the 21st (13.4 C), and the 25th (13.2C).

“The three coolest nights (lowest daily temperature minima) were the 10th and 19th (both 5.0 C) and the 5th (5.4 C,” adds the report.

And the ‘total precipitation was 38.0 mm’.

The month was the driest June at Armagh for nine years, that is, since 29.45 mm of precipitation including three trace values was recorded in

June 2015.

The wettest day was the 9th with 9.6 mm of rainfall, followed by the 15th with 7.3 mm and the 13th with 6.1 mm.

June 2024 was rather duller than average, recording just 125.5 hours of strong sunshine.

This is approximately 79% of the 140-year long-term (1881-2020) average at Armagh (159.7 hours) and 87% of the most recent

(1991-2020) 30-year average (144.6 hours).

