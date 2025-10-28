'Keep an eye on updates to the forecast as weather fronts evolve' - Met Office reminds Northern Ireland public

Northern Ireland weather over Halloween will see ‘a low pressure system expected to track north late Thursday into Friday bringing wet and windy weather for Northern Ireland’, according to Met Office meteorologist Nicola Maxey.

She adds that ‘conditions are expected to ease later on Friday’, but asks the NI public to ‘keep an eye on updates to the forecast over the next few days as details evolve’.

The warning comes as the Met Office Northern Ireland says that today will see ‘bright or sunny spells and scattered showers’.

It adds that the ‘showers will pass by quickly leaving a lot of dry weather in between the showers’.

And there will be a ‘maximum temperature 12 °C’.

Tonight will be ‘mainly dry with clear periods’ but ‘there will be some showers during the night, especially in the west and along the North Coast where it will stay quite windy’.

There will be a minimum temperature 3 °C.

Meanwhile on Wednesday it will be ‘rather cloudy with a few showers in the morning, then mainly dry with some sunshine in the afternoon’.

And there will be ‘fresh westerly winds’ with a maximum temperature of 11 °C.

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: ‘dry Thursday morning with sunny spells’ but ‘wet, windy weather sweeping northwards on Thursday afternoon with further rain at times and strong winds on Thursday night, Friday and into weekend’.

And looking further ahead Saturday 1 Nov - Monday 10 Nov will see ‘The changeable and at times unsettled weather is likely to continue through early November, with low pressure dominating the UK and surrounding regions.

‘This means further showers or longer spells of rain at times.

‘All parts could see some heavy rain at times, but it is likely that western areas will be wettest.

‘Equally there should also be some, at least brief, drier or clearer interludes, these most prevalent further east.

‘Strong winds are likely from time to time, with gales or severe gales a possibility.

‘With winds predominantly blowing from a westerly or southwesterly quadrant, above average temperatures are more likely, especially at first, with a reduced incidence of overnight frost and fog, compared to normal’.

Meanwhile looking further ahead the forecast from Tuesday 11 Nov - Tuesday 25 Nov is: ‘Unsettled conditions will probably be dominant across the UK at first, with showers or longer spells of rain for many areas and a risk of strong winds.

‘Temperatures are expected to be around normal.

‘During the second half of November, the most probable outcome is for increasing amounts of dry and fine weather, although with some overnight fog and frost.