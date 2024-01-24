Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The main road to Belfast International Airport was among roads closed on Tuesday evening as Storm Jocelyn hit Northern Ireland.

High winds and fallen trees due to Storm Jocelyn also resulted in some road closures, with some train journeys and flights also affected.

Jocelyn followed Storm Isha which blew in on Sunday, causing power cuts that are still affecting 3,000 customers.

It had been predicted that Storm Jocelyn would not be as severe as Storm Isha – but gusts of up to 71mph were recorded in at Castlederg (71mph), Orlock Point (71mph) and Magilligan (59mph).

This morning a statement from NIE said: “NIE Networks engineering teams have continued working throughout the night and this morning approximately 1,400 customers remain without electricity across parts of Northern Ireland.

"Power has already been restored to over 52,000 customers since Sunday evening, following Storm Isha.

"Storm Jocelyn brought strong winds with gusts of up to 70 mph overnight and NIE Networks is working hard to restore power to all remaining customers where it is safe to do so.

"We once again want to remind the public to maintain safety around any damaged electricity equipment and never approach a broken pole or overhead power line.

"Customers can call our Customer helpline on 03457 643 643 or visit www.nienetworks.co.uk for further updates on their individual faults.”

A number of Community Assistance Centres will again open across Northern Ireland tomorrow from 4-8pm for those affected by power cuts; Blair Mayne Leisure Centre, Brownlow Centre, Cookstown Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre (Ballymoney), Lakeland Forum (Enniskillen), Omagh Leisure Complex and Lisburn Leisureplex.

NIE Networks staff will be on hand to answer any queries and customers will be able to get a warm drink and charge any devices.

Full details and addresses can be found on the NIE Networks website and social media channels.

NIE Networks is also reminding customers of precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Never approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles and keep children and animals away. Report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.

A tourists poses for a photograph on the Burren, near Black Head lighthouse, County Clare in the Republic of Ireland as Storm Jocelyn hits.

• If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost.

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored.

• Take extra care if using candles.

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries.

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

An information sign at Edinburgh Waverley train station as rail services to and from Scotland have been suspended until at least noon on Wednesday.

• Customers who have lost supply should first find out if their neighbours are also without power and check household fuses and trip switches before contacting NIE Networks.

Yesterday one of Northern Ireland’s most popular visitor attractions was forced to close due to damage caused by Storm Isha.

In a social media post, Titanic Belfast confirmed that it had closed its doors to safeguard public and staff.

It said: “Due to damage caused to its roof during Storm Isha and further inclement weather from Storm Jocelyn preventing safe access to the roof, Titanic Belfast has taken the decision to close, to safeguard the public and its staff and to allow for further assessment of the damage.

“The safety of the public and its staff are Titanic Belfast’s priority and as such access to the building is closed and customers are being asked not to come to the site. All prebooked customers will be notified and refunded.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”