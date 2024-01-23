Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AND a statement from NIE Networks advises that this number may increase with the arrival of

Storm Jocelyn later today.

Whilst restoration efforts are continuing and NIE Networks have advised that some customers may experience a loss of power as engineers work to carry out permanent repairs.

Their statement adds that a number of Community Assistant Centres are now open across Northern Ireland from 12pm-3pm for those still affected by power cuts; Blair Mayne Leisure Centre, Brownlow Centre, Cookstown Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre (Ballymoney), Lakeland Forum (Enniskillen), Omagh Leisure Complex and Lisburn Leisureplex.

NIE Networks staff will be on hand to answer any queries and customers will be able to get a warm drink and charge any devices.

Full details and addresses can be found on the NIE Networks website and social media channels.

Ronan McKeown, NIE Networks Customer Relations Director said: “The significant level and widespread nature of damage caused, along with the active weather

warnings in place until Wednesday, mean it is likely that it could be a number of days before power is restored to all customers.

"We do anticipate that repair efforts will be hampered as winds pick up again this afternoon with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn and there is the potential that further damage could be caused.

"We will be monitoring the situation at ground level very closely and while our works may be impacted we will continue to work where we can.

"We want to remind the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment and please report any incidents of damage to the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643

In a statement issued this morning, NIE Networks said that power has already been restored to approximately 46,000 customers – but 7,000 were still without power.

As you can see from the map the majority of customers still without power in Northern Ireland are in the lower half of the map.

The map from NIE shows the areas in Northern Ireland which are still without power this morning.

Another spell of very windy weather could bring further disruption as Storm Jocelyn approaches from the Atlantic Ocean.

Crews work to repair power lines damaged during Storm Isha

The system has sparked a yellow warning for Northern Ireland from 4pm today (Tuesday).

The weather warning will stay in place until 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday).