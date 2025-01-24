Masonry strewn across Belfast street as Storm Éowyn tears down wall of residential property
The roof of a property in the Annadale area of south Belfast, close to the River Lagan was damaged in the storm overnight.
Photos sent to the News Letter by a local resident shows the upper part of a gable wall ripped off – leaving the roof of the private property entirely exposed.
Breezeblocks and bricks are scattered across a footpath and road at College Drive. The roof appears to still be in place at the moment but there will be obvious concerns about its stability with the red wind warning in place until 2pm – followed by an amber warning.
Belfast City Council told the News Letter that while they were aware of the incident, the PSNI were “leading” on it.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they are not able to provide information about individual incidents but will be updating the public regularly.
