Masonry strewn across Belfast street as Storm Éowyn tears down wall of residential property

A south Belfast resident sent the News Letter this photo of damage to flats in the Annadale area of the city.

Bricks and other debris have been strewn across a residential street in south Belfast street as Storm Éowyn wreaks havoc on properties and other infrastructure across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roof of a property in the Annadale area of south Belfast, close to the River Lagan was damaged in the storm overnight.

Photos sent to the News Letter by a local resident shows the upper part of a gable wall ripped off – leaving the roof of the private property entirely exposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breezeblocks and bricks are scattered across a footpath and road at College Drive. The roof appears to still be in place at the moment but there will be obvious concerns about its stability with the red wind warning in place until 2pm – followed by an amber warning.

College Drive, South Belfast. A rare red weather warning is in effect across Northern Ireland from 07.00 until 14:00 GMT. Picture by Jonathan Porter /PressEye

Belfast City Council told the News Letter that while they were aware of the incident, the PSNI were “leading” on it.