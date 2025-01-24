Masonry strewn across Belfast street as Storm Éowyn tears down wall of residential property

By David Thompson
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
A south Belfast resident sent the News Letter this photo of damage to flats in the Annadale area of the city.A south Belfast resident sent the News Letter this photo of damage to flats in the Annadale area of the city.
Bricks and other debris have been strewn across a residential street in south Belfast street as Storm Éowyn wreaks havoc on properties and other infrastructure across Northern Ireland.

The roof of a property in the Annadale area of south Belfast, close to the River Lagan was damaged in the storm overnight.

Photos sent to the News Letter by a local resident shows the upper part of a gable wall ripped off – leaving the roof of the private property entirely exposed.

Breezeblocks and bricks are scattered across a footpath and road at College Drive. The roof appears to still be in place at the moment but there will be obvious concerns about its stability with the red wind warning in place until 2pm – followed by an amber warning.

College Drive, South Belfast. A rare red weather warning is in effect across Northern Ireland from 07.00 until 14:00 GMT. Picture by Jonathan Porter /PressEyeCollege Drive, South Belfast. A rare red weather warning is in effect across Northern Ireland from 07.00 until 14:00 GMT. Picture by Jonathan Porter /PressEye
Belfast City Council told the News Letter that while they were aware of the incident, the PSNI were “leading” on it.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they are not able to provide information about individual incidents but will be updating the public regularly.

