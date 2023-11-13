‘Massively urgent’ need for investment in Downpatrick after Quoile Bridge cracks

​Gusts of more than 70mph were recorded across GB as Storm Debi blew in from across the Irish Sea.

Peter Mullan, a Downpatrick resident who lives on the banks of the River Quoile, whose home was damaged in recent flooding. Photo: Claudia Savage/PA Wire

There is a “massively urgent” need for investment in flood defences in Downpatrick after a crack has appeared in the Quoile Bridge, Alliance MLA Patrick Brown has said.

Yesterday, the bridge, connecting Downpatrick to Killyleagh, was closed after a crack appeared between the wall and road surface of the bridge, and a stone on one of the pillars became dislodged.

Mr Brown said the damage to the bridge is thought to have been caused by pressure from recent flooding, and that, despite the emergency funding, the need for long-term investment is “massively urgent”.

He said: “We’ve got the 15 million there, a substantial chunk of that will be going towards supporting businesses in Downpatrick. But we can’t forget about the need to invest in our infrastructure urgently as well”.

Peter Mullan is a Downpatrick resident whose home had been badly damaged during floods.

He claims that a lack of maintenance to the bridge and river had put his home in jeopardy.

