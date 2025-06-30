Mercury to hit low 20s under the cloud and rain in Northern Ireland today whilst heatwave ongoing across the pond

The mercury will hit the low 20’s today in Northern Ireland, under the cloud and in spite of some rainfall.

This news comes as it is revealed that today in England is set to be one of the hottest June days on record, with highs of 34C serving tennis fans a sweltering start to Wimbledon.

According to reports much of England will enter a fourth day of a heatwave, forecast to be hotter than holiday spots in Barbados, Jamaica and Mexico.

Since 1960, UK temperatures in June have surpassed 34C in only three years, with the hottest being 35.6C, recorded on June 28 1976.

However, Meteorologist Greg Dew Hurst from the Met Office said there will be ‘low pressure in Northern Ireland and Scotland’ today whilst there is the fourth day of a heatwave in England.

‘It will be a cloudy day in Northern Ireland with some heavy and localised flooding,’ he said.

‘But under the cloud and rain the temperatures will generally be in the the low 20s,’ he added.

The highest maximum temperature yesterday in Northern Ireland was 24.6 °C in Derrylin Cornahoule according to Extremes for Northern Ireland.

Rowers on the Thames near Maidenhead. Monday is set to be one of the hottest June days on record, with highs of 34C as much of England enters a fourth day of a heatwave.

And yet again in Northern Ireland the sunniest day yesterday was Katesbridge with a total of 5 hours.

The news comes the Met Office Northern Ireland say there will be ‘patchy rain over the west, the rain becoming heavier and more persistent here during the day, perhaps turning thundery at times’.

It adds there will be ‘outbreaks of rain spreading east through the afternoon’ and a maximum temperature 21 °C’.

And tonight the Met Office say ‘most of the rain clearing during this evening, the cloud becoming well broken overnight with a few shallow mist and fog patches by dawn’.

It adds there will be a ‘minimum temperature 8 °C’.

Meanwhile tomorrow ‘it will be mainly dry and bright with sunny spells and feeling quite warm’.

They add that ‘the cloud increasing at times with isolated showers’, light winds and a maximum temperature 19 °C.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is ‘bright or sunny spells with scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday’ windy with outbreaks of rain on Friday.

Looking further ahead – Friday 4 Jul - Sunday 13 Jul – the Met Office say that ‘Residual rain clearing the southeast, if it hasn't done before this time, with widely fine and much fresher and cooler conditions than of late.

‘Perhaps turning wetter and windier in the northwest though, with more unsettled conditions spreading across the UK through the coming weekend.

‘Not everywhere will see rain or showers, and there will be some brighter, more shower weather too, particularly on Sunday where there is a risk of thunderstorms.

‘Following this, more changeable weather is expected with winds mainly from the west, leading to a typical northwest-southeast split whereby rain and showers are most frequent in the north and west, whilst south and eastern areas are more often dry, bright and warmer’.

And looking even further ahead – Monday 14 Jul - Monday 28 Jul – the Met Office forecast that ‘changeable conditions are most likely through the middle part of the month, with showers or longer spells of rain, but also some drier, brighter interludes’.

‘Areas towards the northwest are more likely to see the wettest conditions, whereas those towards the southeast stand a greater chance of longer drier periods.

‘However, there is also the chance of occasional thundery outbreaks, which could bring heavy rainfall to any part of the UK.

‘There are hints that more widely drier conditions may develop by the latter part of the month.

‘Overall, temperatures are forecast to be above average, with the greatest chance of very warm or hot spells in the south or southeast.