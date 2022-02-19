Has Storm Franklin been named?

The Met Office declared a named Storm on Sunday morning.

Coming fast after Storms Dudley and Eunice the Met Office have issued another Yellow weather warning for high winds across all of Northern Ireland.

That warning has now been updated to amber for parts of NI

When does the weather warning start in Northern Ireland?

The yellow warning from the Met Office comes into force on Sunday at 12 noon and lasts for 24 hours.

The amber warning comes into effect at midnight Sunday and remains in place until 07:00 on Monday Morning

Yellow and ambers warnings are in place for NI

What does the Met Office say?:

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, along with trees/branches being brought down

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage