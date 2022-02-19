Storm Franklin has now been named by the Met Office with an amber warning for Northern Ireland - What is the weather forecast for Northern Ireland?
Northern Ireland weather warning upgraded to amber as Storm Franklin named Met Office
Has Storm Franklin been named?
The Met Office declared a named Storm on Sunday morning.
Coming fast after Storms Dudley and Eunice the Met Office have issued another Yellow weather warning for high winds across all of Northern Ireland.
That warning has now been updated to amber for parts of NI
When does the weather warning start in Northern Ireland?
The yellow warning from the Met Office comes into force on Sunday at 12 noon and lasts for 24 hours.
The amber warning comes into effect at midnight Sunday and remains in place until 07:00 on Monday Morning
What does the Met Office say?:
Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life
Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, along with trees/branches being brought down
Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
Some roads and bridges likely to close
There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties