There have been reports that some parts of the UK have already had 100% of their average rainfall for March, and that Northern Ireland has had less than 50% of its monthly average.

The News Letter asked the Met Office if it could confirm what the figures have actually been across the UK, why there might be such a discrepancy.

The Met Office confirmed that there had indeed been a significant discrepancy - but pointed out that Northern Ireland has not been at all dry this month - it is just that some other places have been wetter.

Northern Ireland has been almost twice as dry as some other parts of the UK this month so far. A scene from the Hillhall Road outside Belfast several months ago. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Some counties in England have already achieved 100% of their average rainfall for March, while only half way through the month, a spokesman said.

The forecaster said that up until 16 March the UK would expect to have 52% of the month’s total average rainfall - but that the UK is at 62% while is at 56%.

So Northern Ireland is still tracking ahead of the average, with England having had 85% so far and Wales 83%.

Some individual counties have already had their average rainfall for the whole of the month, including Cornwall, East Sussex and Gloucestershire.

The pattern looks of excessively wet weather in GB is continuing. The forecaster said local flooding is probable from groundwater during the next five days in parts of the south of England. Lands, roads and some properties could flood and there could be travel disruption, it added. Flood warnings are also in place for Wales.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told the News Letter: "It has been a wet first half of March for much of the UK, with southern England and Wales particularly wet compared to average.

"Northern Ireland, while not as wet compared to average as places in England and Wales, is still tracking as wetter than average so far in the month, with an Atlantic influence on the UK weather bringing periods of rain from the west at times.