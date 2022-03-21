Met Office forecast dry and sunny week ahead for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has forecast settled weather for the rest of the week with all parts of the Province staying dry with sunny spells and mostly light winds.

Temperatures will be “unseasonably mild” and likely to peak around 16 degrees, falling short of the highest ever March temps.

Mist and fog patches could form overnight with temperatures dropping to four degrees, but they will clear quickly as the sun gets to work.

Tiptoeing through the tulips at Malone House. Pic by Press Eye Northern Ireland

Going into the weekend Saturday is set to be a “fine dry day with prolonged sunshine” with more of the same on Sunday which will provide a nice backdrop for Mother’s Day.

Elsewhere in the United Kingdom, spring will bring warm weather to much of England and Wales this week with temperatures expected to reach as high as 20 degrees.

The pleasant weather comes as temperatures hit 20 degrees in some parts on Saturday for the first time since October.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 19 degrees or 20 degrees across much of England and Wales on Tuesday, but forecasters say it will get cooler towards the end of the week.

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said “lots of places” will see temperatures in the high teens on Tuesday.

He said that while these temperatures are above average, they are not that unusual for this time of year.

The mercury hit 20.2 degrees in Kinlochewe in Scotland on Saturday.

This is some way off the highest UK March temperature which was 25.6 degrees recorded in Cambridgeshire on March 29, 1968.

Mr Miles said he would be surprised if that record was broken this month.

Ben Lowry