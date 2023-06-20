News you can trust since 1737
Met Office issue Yellow Weather warning for THUNDERSTORMS today until 8pm - temperatures 22 °C

The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather warning for thunderstorms today in Northern Ireland between 10.30am and 8pm.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST

According to the forecasters ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in a few places’.

Today people in NI should expect:

*there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

*delays to train services are possible

*some short term loss of power and other services is likely

*some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

*probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Read Met Office guidance for staying safe in a thunderstorm

Meanwhile, also according to the Met Office, today will be ‘a mainly dry and bright start to the day but scattered showers will develop later in the morning, these becoming heavy and perhaps thundery’.

They add that this theme will keep ‘continuing through the day’ and there will be a ‘maximum temperature 22 °C’.

Tonight, meteorologists say ‘showers will ease through this evening, leaving mostly dry conditions overnight with some clear spells at times’.

‘Generally light winds. Minimum temperature 11 °C,’ adds the Met Office.

Tomorrow, will see ‘a mix of sunshine and a few showers on Wednesday but generally drier than recent days’.

‘Feeling warm, particularly in the east. Maximum temperature 22 °C,’ adds the Met Office.

AND the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is that it will be ‘mostly dry and sunny through Thursday’.

It adds that ‘rain arriving from the west Friday morning, lingering through the day, clearing by evening’.

And Saturday will be ‘cloudy with a little rain’.

