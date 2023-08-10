Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain on what had been forecast as the best day of the week

Yellow weather warning issued

On a day that temperatures are predicted to exceed 20C the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. The forecast covers the eastern side of Northern Ireland including Londonderry but not reaching as far west as Omagh and runs from 8pm this evening continuing until 2am tomorrow, Friday.

The Met Office said ‘Heavy rain is likely to push quickly northeast across parts of Northern Ireland this evening, leading to some localised disruption’. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to the weekend the Met Office forecast states

Friday:

Warm. Mix of brighter spells and showers with the risk thunderstorms increasing for afternoon. Winds southerly occasionally fresh around the coasts. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: