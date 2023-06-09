News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for thunder storms affecting most of Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office
By Michael Cousins
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST

Yellow weather warning

The warning comes into force on Sunday at 12:00noon and runs until 9:00pm on Sunday evening. The warning covers most of Northern Ireland with only parts of Fermangh and southern parts of counties Down and Armagh escaping.

The Met Office advises ‘Whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Sunday afternoon.’

Most Popular

Standard Met Office advice states

What to expect

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Yellow Met Office weather warning for SundayYellow Met Office weather warning for Sunday
Yellow Met Office weather warning for Sunday
Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern IrelandArmagh