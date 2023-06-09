Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for thunder storms affecting most of Northern Ireland

Yellow weather warning

The warning comes into force on Sunday at 12:00noon and runs until 9:00pm on Sunday evening. The warning covers most of Northern Ireland with only parts of Fermangh and southern parts of counties Down and Armagh escaping.

The Met Office advises ‘Whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Sunday afternoon.’

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost