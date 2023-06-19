News you can trust since 1737
Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for thunder storms for Northern Ireland for Monday

Another in a series of thunder storm warnings had been issued by the Met Office
By Michael Cousins
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST

The Met Office have advised that heavy showers and thunderstorms perhaps causing some localised flooding and disruption with affect areas of Northern ireland from 1:00pm Monday (19th) lasting until 8pm in the evening.

Standard Met Office advice states that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures Delays to train services are possible

A weather warning has been issuedA weather warning has been issued
Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

