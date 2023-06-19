Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for thunder storms for Northern Ireland for Monday
The Met Office have advised that heavy showers and thunderstorms perhaps causing some localised flooding and disruption with affect areas of Northern ireland from 1:00pm Monday (19th) lasting until 8pm in the evening.
Standard Met Office advice states that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures Delays to train services are possible
Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes Some short term loss of power and other services is likely