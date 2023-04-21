News you can trust since 1737
Met office predicts lapse in spring sunshine over weekend

Expect Saturday April 22 to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain

By Joanne Savage
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read

After a spell of enjoyable spring sunshine where the province remained mainly dry and sunny, change is on the way on the weather front this weekend.

Unfortunately, for Saturday, April 22, the Met Office says it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain.

It will be cooler on Sunday, April 23, with sunny spells and a few showers.

The Met Office has given a mixed weather projection for the weekend as spring sunshine will be replaced by cloudy skies and intermittent rainThe Met Office has given a mixed weather projection for the weekend as spring sunshine will be replaced by cloudy skies and intermittent rain
It will turn rather cold on Monday, April 24, but remaining mainly dry with sunny spells.

According to the Met Office, Saturday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times across southern and eastern parts.

It is projected to be drier with perhaps some brightness at times towards the north coast and the maximum temperature will rise to around 12 °C.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain or showers and it is projected to be colder on Monday with sunshine and showers, turning wintry over hills before this dies out to Tuesday to allow for more sunshine to develop.

