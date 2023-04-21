After a spell of enjoyable spring sunshine where the province remained mainly dry and sunny, change is on the way on the weather front this weekend.

Unfortunately, for Saturday, April 22, the Met Office says it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain.

It will be cooler on Sunday, April 23, with sunny spells and a few showers.

It will turn rather cold on Monday, April 24, but remaining mainly dry with sunny spells.

It is projected to be drier with perhaps some brightness at times towards the north coast and the maximum temperature will rise to around 12 °C.