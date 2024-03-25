Met Office reveals that average March rainfall almost reached in Northern Ireland - with only one week to go

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the Met Office at this point in March “you'd expect it to be at around 77%”, but according to meteorologists “we're currently very close to average”.

A Met Office spokesman added that “March so far has been unsettled and wet, with a succession of frontal systems bringing rain and wind”.

"We are not able to predict how much is expected going forward,” she added.

And according to Met Office figures data until March 24, 2024 shows that Northern Ireland has already had 99% of the rain it would expect to have had during the whole month.

And the total rainfall up until March 24 was 86.4mm. See Met Office weather here

She adds that the average total for Northern Ireland for the month of March (for the period of 1991-2020) is 86.85mm.

Today the Met Office forecast the weather in Northern Ireland to be ‘Overcast with rain, heavy at times’.

They say the day “will be overcast and dull with outbreaks of rain, widespread and heavy at times in a fresh southeast wind”.

And this rain will become patchy as the wind turns northeast during the afternoon. There will be a maximum temperature of 9 °C.

And tonight, according to the Met Office “will continue overcast with widespread rain as the wind falls light for most”.

But, in “western parts will become drier with continuing fresh northeast winds later”.

Heavy rainfallPicture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

A minimum temperature of 3 °C is forecast.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be “dry in the west and at first otherwise overcast with light rain becoming heavier for a time around midday”.

The Met Office forecast a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday from the Met Office is “overcast with rain and showers, heavy in the east at first Wednesday becoming drier from the afternoon”.

They add “dry with bright spells Thursday, a few showers north”.