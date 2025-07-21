Flooding at the Blacks Road underpass in west Belfast on Monday 21 July after heavy rain over the previous 24 hours. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

Parts of Co Down saw almost a full month's rain falling in 24 hours - causing flash flooding and difficult driving conditions in several places, the Met Office has reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heavy rain came after a prolonged hot spell across Northern Ireland, with the Met Office issuing a yellow-level rain warning for Counties Antrim, Armagh and Down from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday.

The forecasters had warned that there was a risk that homes and businesses could be flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also cautioned that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads while fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life.

Work was undertaken today to remove flood water from the M12 carriageway at Craigavon. Photo Jonathan Porter / Press Eye. 21 July 2025.

NI normally records an average of 89mm of rain in July but falls of between 50-75mm had been predicted over a period of just 12 to 18 hours.

"Since 6pm on Sunday Killowen in Co Down recorded 71.8mm of rain, with Murlough in Co Down recording 61.8mm," a Met Office spokesman told the News Letter.

"The July average for Killowen is 80.75mm so just shy of a months’ worth of rain has fallen since yesterday [Sunday] evening there. The July average for Murlough is 68.96mm so again just shy of a month’s rain has fallen there too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"County Down certainly recorded the wettest conditions - with our site in Thomastown in County Fermanagh recording only 12mm by comparison in the same period."

Speaking at 4:45pm on Monday, the forecaster said the rain was starting to ease so the totals may rise a little more, but that the main bulk of the rain had passed.

Police said the M12 off the M1 at Portadown was closed for much of Monday as a result of the heavy rain.

The country bound lane was impassable at Portadown (junction 12) due to heavy rainfall, and police asked motorists to come off the motorway at junction 10.

It reopened again about 3:45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday night police advised drivers that the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt and Sligo Road, Enniskillen were both impassable due to floods.

Police also said flooding was affecting other parts of west Fermanagh.

There were also reports that the main Enniskillen to Dublin Road in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh suffered flooding.