The warning is valid for most of Thursday, from midnight until 6pm and applies across all counties.The Met Office has warned that the icy conditions are likely to cause some disruption and some injuries due to slips and falls on icy surfaces.It also warns that there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.The forecaster also says that some roads and railways may be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."Frequent wintry showers will spread into Northern Ireland through the early hours of Thursday then on to Wales and parts of the West Midlands during the morning," the forecaster said."These will fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces.