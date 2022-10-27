News you can trust since 1737
Met Office warning issued for Northern Ireland: Heavy rain and flooding expected tomorrow (Friday) with Yellow weather warning in place

The Met Office has issued bad news for Northern Ireland tomorrow – a Yellow weather warning for rain.

By Gemma Murray
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

According to the meteorologists the warning is in place between midnight and 11am tomorrow. They say that “heavy rain is likely to cause some disruption and flooding in a few places on Friday”.

And they warn the public that: *flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely *bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer *spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

More details as we get them from the Met Office

Sheltering from the rain in Belfast City Centre

