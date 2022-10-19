Met Office warns that heavy rain in Northern Ireland will impact travel

The warning is in place until 6pm today, Wednesday 19 October.It applies to Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.The national forecaster says that heavy rain will lead to some surface water flooding which will affect travel times.Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer while spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer."Further heavy rain is likely during Wednesday afternoon. 15 to 25 mm is expected to fall quite widely, with up to 40 mm across County Down and as much as 60 mm across the Mournes," The Met Office said. "The rain should turn more intermittent and ease during the evening, although further rain is likely overnight."