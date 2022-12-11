The warning applies to every country except for Tyrone and is in place from 4pm today, Sunday 11 December, to 11am on Monday.

"Freezing fog is expected to become more extensive overnight and could produce significantly reduced visibility to 50-100 metres at times, as well as patchy ice on untreated surfaces," the forecaster warned.

"Additionally, snowfall that is now easing near and over the Cotswolds, as well as isolated showers elsewhere may lead to some ice developing on untreated surfaces. Although becoming less widespread and thick by lunchtime, some places may be affected by fog for the remainder of the day, particularly in Northern Ireland and northern England."

The Met Office has issued a warning for freezing fog and ice for Northern Ireland. Pictured are Harland and Wolf cranes during cold temperatures on Friday,

Freezing fog and patches of ice likely to lead to some slow or difficult journeys on Sunday night and Monday morning, it added.

The Met Office advises people to expect;-

:: Some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

:: Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

:: Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

:: A chance of delays or cancellations to flights

In Northern Ireland the warning applies to Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Londonderry.

Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days.

