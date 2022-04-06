Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely and some short term loss of power and other services is possible in a few locations.

Winds will increase this evening across parts of Northern Ireland, with gusts to 50 or 55 mph likely in places, perhaps 60 mph in a few exposed spots, before easing beyond midnight. Across North Wales and northwest England, winds are expected to peak during the early hours, when gusts will widely reach 50 to 60 mph, and possibly around 70 mph close to some coasts. Here winds will ease somewhat by daybreak, and then more markedly during the morning.