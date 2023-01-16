News you can trust since 1737
Met Office weather warning for snow and ice issued for Northern Ireland for today - Snow starting to accumulate on the Glenshane Pass

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for Northern Ireland

By Michael Cousins
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:28pm

The latest weather warning advises that snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption.

The warning comes into force at 12noon today and runs for 24 hours.

It follows the warning for ice that had been in place from Sunday evening.

Yellow warning of snow and ice

Areas affected: North West England | Northern Ireland | Wales

Starts: 12:00 GMT on Mon 16 January

Met Office weather warning

Ends: 12:00 GMT on Tue 17 January

Snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption.

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

