Met Office weather warning for snow and ice issued for Northern Ireland for today - Snow starting to accumulate on the Glenshane Pass
The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for Northern Ireland
The latest weather warning advises that snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption.
The warning comes into force at 12noon today and runs for 24 hours.
It follows the warning for ice that had been in place from Sunday evening.
Yellow warning of snow and ice
Areas affected: North West England | Northern Ireland | Wales
Starts: 12:00 GMT on Mon 16 January
Ends: 12:00 GMT on Tue 17 January
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths