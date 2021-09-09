Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms across NI

A weather warning is in place from the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place from 10m to 8pm and applies to all parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office says that heavy showers and thunderstorms today, Thursday, have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places and disruption to travel.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, “ the warning states.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

It warns that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and that there is a small chance that some rural communities could temporarily become cut off by flooded roads.

