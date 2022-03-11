The warning is valid from 3am to 2pm on Sunday morning and will apply to counties Antrim and Down.

“A swathe of strong winds are likely to track up the Irish Sea through Sunday,” the forecaster said. “Winds may reach 50-60 mph along mainly coastal districts, with the core of the stronger winds tracking northwards through Sunday over the region. A small chance of winds exceeding this, possibly reaching severe gales along more exposed coastal regions with winds reaching 65 mph. This may lead to some poor coastal conditions and transport disruption.”

The Met Office warns that strong winds may cause transport and coastal disruption in the affected areas and that delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

The wind warning applies to this weekend. Picture: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

It’s also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves and probable that some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer than normal.

