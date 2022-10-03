The warning is valid for 24 hours throughout Wednesday, from midnight to midnight, however it has now been amended to end at 11am on Wednesday.

It had applied to all counties of Northern Ireland and most of the UK, but now Fermanagh has been removed from the warning.

The Met Office said: “Strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday.”

Storm Franklin giving a battering to Portush earlier this year. Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

It added: “There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday. Should this develop disruption would be expected. However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts. In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas.”

It advises that there is a small chance of;-

:: Injuries and danger to life from flying debris

:: Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

:: Longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

:: Some roads and bridges could close

:: Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage