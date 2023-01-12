Heavy showers and gusts of up to 70mph in some areas will make for difficult travelling conditions, the forecaster said.

The warning is in place from 3pm today until 3am on Friday and applies to all counties of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecaster says that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for severe gales across Northern Ireland.

Some bus and train services are likely to be affected, with some journeys taking longer and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible," the forecaster warned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves."

The forecaster said: "Winds will increase from the west during Thursday afternoon, with a period of gales, locally, severe gales developing across Northern Ireland during the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Winds will then strengthen through the Irish Sea and affect coasts of northwest England and northwest Wales before easing across all areas through the early hours of Friday morning.

"Gusts of 45-55 mph are likely for many, with 65-70 mph gusts possible for exposed coasts and hills. As well as the strong winds, some heavy showers are likely, making for some difficult travelling conditions. Large waves could be an additional hazard."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office advises drivers, “a good rule of thumb is ‘if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down’.”