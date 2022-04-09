More mild weather in Northern Ireland this weekend after record March sunshine
Northern Ireland is set to enjoy a weekend of mild weather before rainy spells return on Monday, forecasters say.
But the outlook for the Easter bank holiday is less certain, according to the Met Office.
Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “At the moment the forecast is looking somewhat uncertain for the Easter weekend across Northern Ireland. With still a week to go, the forecast could change.
“Signs are for a north west/south east split across the UK. Perhaps it is likely to be cloudier with some rain the further NW you are and drier and brighter the further southeast.”
This comes after the sunniest March since records began.
The Met Office revealed last week that a massive 90% more sunshine than the long-term average was recorded last month.
And while the Met Office records date back to 1910 there were similar findings by Armagh Observatory, whose records are amongst the oldest in the UK and Ireland. The Observatory found that March 2022 was the sunniest in at least 141 years, the warmest in five years and the driest in a decade.
Ben Lowry: Fond memories of Ballycastle and Helen’s Bay