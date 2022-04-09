More mild weather in Northern Ireland this weekend after record March sunshine

But the outlook for the Easter bank holiday is less certain, according to the Met Office.

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “At the moment the forecast is looking somewhat uncertain for the Easter weekend across Northern Ireland. With still a week to go, the forecast could change.

“Signs are for a north west/south east split across the UK. Perhaps it is likely to be cloudier with some rain the further NW you are and drier and brighter the further southeast.”

Grace Curran enjoys the glorious spring weather at Helen’s Bay on Sunday, March 27

This comes after the sunniest March since records began.

The Met Office revealed last week that a massive 90% more sunshine than the long-term average was recorded last month.