More than 30 Northern Ireland schools still closed in Storm Eowyn aftermath: Uncertainty for most as power cuts could keep doors closed, while damaged buildings hoped to reopen tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Schools damaged by Storm Eowyn are hoped to reopen on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But power cuts could keep the doors of several schools locked, Education Minister Paul Givan said.

As of Monday afternoon, 33 schools across the province were closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bulk of them were unable to open their doors due to continuing electricity outages in the aftermath of Friday’s storm, though some blamed damage to their buildings.

A fallen tree partially blocks Moat Street in Donaghadee in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

The Minister encouraged affected pupils to get on board with remote learning if possible; if they couldn’t get internet access, he asked children to get on with homework or coursework they were sent home with last week.

Mr Givan stated that a total of 154 schools had reported some impact from Eowyn, ranging in severity from a few missing tiles to fallen trees to serious structural damage.

“The latest information indicates that only a small number of schools will be closed on Monday due to damage caused by the storm, and the majority of these we hope will be able to open on Tuesday,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Education Authority has been engaging with principals and are working to put contingency arrangements in place.

Education Minister Paul Givan.

“The safety of children and staff is paramount. Maintenance teams have been out on the ground today undertaking essential repairs and assessing whether it is safe to reopen.”

But there’s continuing uncertainty for schools forced to close due to power cuts.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) has pledged to prioritise getting the lights back on in affected schools, the Minister said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with 60,000 homes still without power as of Monday afternoon, NIE still has hefty job ahead of it.

A fallen tree on Mullaghmore Road near Dungannon. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

Mr Givan added that the number of blacked-out schools is “continually fluctuating”.

Indeed, while around 80 schools were without power on Monday morning, by mid-afternoon less than half that number still had problems.

Said the Minister: “Unfortunately there has been extensive damage to the electricity network across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working closely with NIE and they have confirmed that they will, where possible, prioritise schools that currently have no power.

“As the situation is evolving, decisions are being taken by schools at a local level.

"I would therefore ask parents to stay in close contact with their school, as they will be communicating the latest position and advice via their usual channels.”

Stating that his department is working with principals to reopen schools as quickly as possible, Mr Givan reinforced the need for children to keep up with homework and remote learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important that wherever possible, when a school is closed, children engage in remote learning to minimise disruption to their education,” he said.

"Schools have been asked to make every effort to deploy remote learning. If families do not have online access, children can complete any outstanding homework, coursework or work that was sent home last week.

“Schools will understand if children are unable to complete work that is set online if pupils do not have electricity or internet access.

"We also understand it is very disruptive for families and for children to be off school and many parents will need to work and will be relying on the support of family or friends.”