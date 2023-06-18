Most of the country is blanketed with Met Office warnings for either rain or thunderstorms which will come into force from Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Vautrey, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “Some places could see 40mm to 60mm of rain, even 80mm in some places, which is more than half a month’s worth of rainfall depending on where you are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That could cause some sudden flooding spray on roads which could cause some difficult travelling conditions over the next 24 hours.”

Scattered thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption on Sunday afternoon and evening in Northern Ireland

In June, the entire UK averages 12 days of rain, totalling 77mm.

A yellow thunderstorm warning almost entirely covers England and Wales between noon and midnight, and there is also one until 9pm in Northern Ireland.

It warns of heavy showers, the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail – which could cause flooding, travel issues and power cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the weather in Northern Ireland overnight should see heavy showers slowly dying out. A largely dry night with clear spells but some heavy rain may affect Antrim and Down for a time. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Mr Vautrey said: “Overnight some places had showers and heavy bursts of rain, particularly in north-west England and the south-east.

“There were a couple of thunderstorms and rainy patches that grazed western Scotland, with heavy rain in Northern Ireland.

“If you were in those pockets, you would have seen heavy outbursts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “With the heavy rain expected over the next 24 hours or so that could exacerbate some issues with flooding – but it has been very dry of late.”

There are generally moderate or high UV levels across the UK, despite there being more cloud, while grass and nettle pollen is also very strong, the Met Office said.