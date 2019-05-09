N.I. mini heatwave expected next week - temperatures set to hit a sizzling 20°C

Northern Ireland could be on the cusp of a mini-heatwave some experts have suggested.

The weekend will be sunny and dry in most parts of Northern Ireland with temperatures beginning to rise on Sunday afternoon, according to the Met Office.

N.I. temperatures look set to reach the high teens next week with some places in the North West seeing a sizzling 20C.

One online weather service, weatherforecast.co.uk said places in the North West of the Province like Londonderry could see temperatures reach as high as 20°C on Monday afternoon.

The warm weather looks set to continue well into next week with Belfast temperatures reaching 16°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although not as warm as the North West, towns such as Lurgan, Portadown, Cookstown and Larne will also see sunny weather with temperatures reaching 15°C and 16°C.

A spokesperson for the Met Office spokesperson said the increase temperature is as a direct result of an area of high pressure that will be over the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland next week.

"High pressure looks set to remain across the UK next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.

"However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn quite chilly with the risk of some widespread rural frosts, also some isolated mist and fog patches are likely to form in places.

"Temperatures on the whole are likely to be warmer than normal, with the chance of locally very warm conditions in the west and southwestern parts."