​​A Newry businessman whose restaurant has been submerged by flooding says he has been lifted by countless offers of help to get his business back up and running.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brendan Downey, director of Friar Tucks restaurants, was devastated to find his business flooded at Sugar Island in Newry when the local canal burst its banks on Monday.

He told the News Letter today of his shock upon finding out that his insurance would not cover the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However his spirits have been lifted by endless calls from offers of help from friends and other businesses.

The owners of flooded businesses in south Down are facing expensive clean-up operations after Newry's canal burst its banks. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

On Wednesday Traffic Watch NI reported over 50 roads closed by flooding in Co Down, almost 30 in Co Armagh four in Co Antrim and one in Co Tyrone. Newry Mourne and Down District Council said it was in emergency response mode to deal with significant flooding in Downpatrick, Newcastle and Newry.

There have been around 900 calls to the Flood Incident Line and approximately 12,000 sandbags have been deployed to areas where rain intensity, high tides and saturated ground has caused the flooding.

An estimated 80 businesses in Newry are counting the cost after the city’s canal burst its banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department of Infrastructure official said they still have concerns about Newry, over the impact of high tide potentially causing further breaches of the canal wall.

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2023: Road closures are in place and some public transport services have been cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across Northern Ireland. Water levels in Newry receded overnight but on Wednesday morning Sugar Island remained flooded. The owners of flooded businesses in south Down are facing expensive clean-up operations after Newry's canal burst its banks. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Gary Quinn from the Rivers Agency said they have placed a large number of sandbags in the city.

“We have a focus on Portadown, we have a focus on Banbridge. The Bann river level is rising, but there are numerous towns and villages where we have had to respond to some more local type impacts,” he told the BBC.

“But our main focus is on Newry and Portadown.”

Mr Downey said that - unknown to him - his insurer withdrew flooding cover after some local flooding in 2017.

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2023: Road closures are in place and some public transport services have been cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across Northern Ireland. Water levels in Newry receded overnight but on Wednesday morning Sugar Island remained flooded. The owners of flooded businesses in south Down are facing expensive clean-up operations after Newry's canal burst its banks. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also owns a potato chip factory and a Post Office in the Sugar Island area of Newry city centre but does not yet know if his insurance will cover flood damage caused to those.

He has been talking to another neighbouring business which has lost £500,000 of equipment.

But there was no doubt in his mind that his restaurant would open again.

"Yes, we will beg borrow and steal," he said. "We have no choice but to get back on the horse.

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2023: Road closures are in place and some public transport services have been cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across Northern Ireland. Water levels in Newry receded overnight but on Wednesday morning Sugar Island remained flooded. The owners of flooded businesses in south Down are facing expensive clean-up operations after Newry's canal burst its banks. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What is very uplifting is the amount of supportive phone calls I have got from people, from customers, from friends, from other business people in the town."

"Three building contractors phoned me and a builders supplies yard has offered me 12 months free credit - he is not looking any money from me for 12 months."

He has been offered lorries, slurry tanks, forklifts and men to help get his business running again.

"It doesn't solve the problem but it certainly lifts your mood."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friend who works as a consultant in Daisy Hill Hospital also phoned him.

He told the businessman: "I'm off today Brendan, I will come down and help you now."

A Newry businessman whose restaurant has been submerged by flooding says he has been lifted by countless offers of help to get his business back up and running. Brendan Downey, director of Friar Tucks restaurants, was devastated to find his business flooded at Sugar Island in Newry when the local canal burst its banks on Monday.

Brendan added: " Isn't that brilliant? People are so good and so kind."

Another Newry businessman, Paul McCartan, owner of McCartan Bros menswear store, estimated it will cost about £250,000 to repair and restock his shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Nugent, owner of Nugelato Ice-Cream Parlour, is still counting the costs but estimated repairing the damage could be up to £100,000.

He told Press Association: "This is the first day we have been able to access the shop, with the levels of flooding yesterday it was under a few feet of water. While the water has thankfully left our shop, it has gone down the road and there is still a big problem.

"For our shop, it's going to be about salvaging what we can.

"We didn't have much warning, had we known we possibly could have got equipment and stock out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nugent said they have not yet heard of any financial aid that might be made available to businesses.

He added: "We haven't heard a thing as yet ... we have had no assurances. Most businesses in Newry aren't insured with flood risks.

"We need some leadership and some support. If we have to replace everything ... it could be upwards of £100,000."